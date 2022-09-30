Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Director Buys $336,672.00 in Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ADBE opened at $278.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $130.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.43. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

