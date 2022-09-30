Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Director Buys $336,672.00 in Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of ADBE opened at $278.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $130.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.43. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $699.54.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.11.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
