Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,727 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,101 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $281.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,732,453. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $378.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

