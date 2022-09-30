Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Shares Down 5%

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) shares fell 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.68 and last traded at $14.72. 4,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 219,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGTI. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Agiliti currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average is $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Agiliti had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $273.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Agiliti by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,976,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

