AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,592,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,465,000 after buying an additional 176,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,023,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,823,000 after buying an additional 287,123 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,052,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,753 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,583,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,741,000 after purchasing an additional 610,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 4,251,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,065,000 after purchasing an additional 237,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $8.68 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average of $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.39%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

