Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $24,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 208,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.5 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,545. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.78. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

