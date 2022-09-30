Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €133.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €133.00 ($135.71) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on Airbus in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($178.57) target price on Airbus in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on Airbus in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) target price on Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €139.00 ($141.84) target price on Airbus in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Stock Performance

AIR stock opened at €88.09 ($89.89) on Monday. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($102.01). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €100.70 and its 200-day moving average price is €102.50.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.