AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 280 ($3.38) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 327.50 ($3.96).

Shares of LON AJB traded up GBX 14 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 269.20 ($3.25). The company had a trading volume of 472,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,932. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 297.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 286.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70. The stock has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,692.00. AJ Bell has a 52 week low of GBX 242.80 ($2.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 433.20 ($5.23).

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

