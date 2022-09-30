Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.21.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AKAM. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $80.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.56. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $79.79 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.