Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKTX opened at $0.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.24. Akari Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.83.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKTX. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 91,059 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 41,006 shares during the period. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

