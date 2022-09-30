Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of AKTX opened at $0.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.24. Akari Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.83.
Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Akari Therapeutics Company Profile
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.
