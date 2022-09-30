Akumin (AKU) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) is one of 46 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Akumin to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akumin and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Akumin $421.08 million -$43.29 million -1.55 Akumin Competitors $1.04 billion $57.33 million -0.03

Akumin’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Akumin. Akumin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akumin 2 0 0 0 1.00 Akumin Competitors 136 718 1614 30 2.62

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Akumin and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Akumin presently has a consensus target price of $0.63, indicating a potential downside of 62.35%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 98.20%. Given Akumin’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Akumin has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.1% of Akumin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Akumin has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akumin’s rivals have a beta of -1.65, meaning that their average share price is 265% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Akumin and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akumin -14.16% -29.00% -3.87% Akumin Competitors -1,501.07% -52.65% -22.32%

Summary

Akumin rivals beat Akumin on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Akumin

(Get Rating)

Akumin Inc. provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations. It provides outpatient radiology, and oncology services and solutions to approximately 1,000 hospitals and health systems across 46 states. Akumin Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

