Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. Sells 6,000 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Visa Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of V traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,453,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,602,288. The stock has a market cap of $335.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.40. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.83 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. DSC Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Visa by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 5,134 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Corvex Management LP purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $1,279,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

