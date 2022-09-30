Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Piper Sandler

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALLY. Compass Point cut their target price on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI cut Ally Financial from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY opened at $28.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.31. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $27.97 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,018,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,510,000 after acquiring an additional 119,975 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

