Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,203 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,041 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $3,938,246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,584,000 after acquiring an additional 773,812 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,144,000 after acquiring an additional 501,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.80. 356,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,134,128. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $247.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.52.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.