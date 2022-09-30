Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,317,000 after buying an additional 13,004 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,768,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,447,000 after buying an additional 288,614 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 555,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,334,000 after buying an additional 287,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.61. 162,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,613,369. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $52.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.33.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.