Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,151 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,506.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.32. 11,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,219. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average of $29.60.

