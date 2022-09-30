Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,053,000 after purchasing an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,498 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of WestRock by 16.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,632,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,253 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth about $337,501,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $262,710,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Performance

WRK stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,392. WestRock has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on WestRock from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

