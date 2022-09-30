Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Federated Hermes worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 18,236 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,131,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,527,000 after buying an additional 68,375 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 938,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,259,000 after buying an additional 200,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,121,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,294,000 after buying an additional 91,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 218,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after buying an additional 92,473 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FHI stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,476. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $39.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $366.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $240,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,814 shares in the company, valued at $9,354,792.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,736 shares of company stock worth $1,102,132. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

FHI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Federated Hermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.90.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

