Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,341 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 0.9% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Welch Group LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.5% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 184,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 14,094 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 194,194 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $47,943,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management raised its position in McDonald’s by 16.0% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 7.1% during the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.77. The stock had a trading volume of 16,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,389. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.04. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $171.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

