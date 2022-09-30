Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up 1.2% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.80. 56,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,218,096. The company has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day moving average is $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.67.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENB. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.09.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.