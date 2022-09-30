Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,069 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 693,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,642,000 after acquiring an additional 30,599 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,967,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,008 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 132,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 36,965 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.62. 11,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,171. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $57.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.95.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.