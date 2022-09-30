Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,571 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

SCHE traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,729. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $32.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.66.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

