Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.5% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,249,092,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 362.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,081,000 after purchasing an additional 348,078 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 20,160.8% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 239,712 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,217,994. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $97.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.31. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.52 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

