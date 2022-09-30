Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of AAMC opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.19 million, a PE ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average of $14.09. Altisource Asset Management has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $27.44.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAMC. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.