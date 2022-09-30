Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Short Interest Update

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,800 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the August 31st total of 229,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATUSF shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional Trading of Altius Minerals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) by 110.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Altius Minerals Stock Up 4.3 %

Altius Minerals Increases Dividend

OTCMKTS:ATUSF opened at $13.89 on Friday. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $15.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.0623 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 1.72%.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

