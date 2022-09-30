Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Get Rating) dropped 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $7.08. Approximately 11,013 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 59,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DNB Markets initiated coverage on Alvotech in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Alvotech in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Alvotech in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Alvotech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Alvotech Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Alvotech

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Alvotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Alvotech during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alvotech during the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alvotech during the second quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alvotech during the second quarter worth approximately $6,612,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

Featured Stories

