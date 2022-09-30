American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $927,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.78. The stock had a trading volume of 12,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,525. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $187.57 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

