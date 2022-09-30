American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Lowers Position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF makes up about 1.1% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP owned about 0.23% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

DWX traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,704. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $39.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.40.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

