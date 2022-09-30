American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000.

IWN traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.89. 18,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,522. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $128.24 and a 52-week high of $178.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.20.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

