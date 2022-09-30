American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 13,305 Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lessened its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,305 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 406,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF in the first quarter worth $5,620,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PIO traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,511. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.26. Invesco Global Water ETF has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $43.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.091 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

