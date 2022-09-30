American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 695 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,379 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,270,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,949,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,201,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,747,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,101. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average of $53.86. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $66.55.

