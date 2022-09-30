AMI Asset Management Corp Acquires New Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 239,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,648,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after buying an additional 13,909 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.94.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,989. The firm has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.79 and a 200-day moving average of $219.94. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $168.72 and a 12 month high of $234.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 52.67%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,884.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,884.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,781 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $393,975.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 432,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,744,997.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 243,469 shares of company stock worth $54,068,982. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

