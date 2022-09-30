AMI Asset Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.06% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,206 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,702,000 after acquiring an additional 774,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,047,000 after purchasing an additional 703,502 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3,376.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 672,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,451,000 after purchasing an additional 652,916 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. Citigroup raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,278.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $1,290,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,278.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at $8,918,160.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,403 shares of company stock worth $3,762,136 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.26. 35,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,246. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $79.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

