AMI Asset Management Corp Decreases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,388 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,389. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

