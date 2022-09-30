AMI Asset Management Corp Has $27.45 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,350 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.7% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $27,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Tobam bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 111.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after acquiring an additional 161,090 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.8% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 57,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 15.7% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 17.0% in the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Citigroup upped their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stephens began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $86.54. The company had a trading volume of 116,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,450,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.37 and its 200 day moving average is $81.52. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

