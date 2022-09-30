AMI Asset Management Corp Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,771 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.81% of PetIQ worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PetIQ by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,262,000 after acquiring an additional 29,457 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in PetIQ by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,570,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,264,000 after buying an additional 29,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,428,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,864,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,842,000 after purchasing an additional 36,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 1,085,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,493,000 after purchasing an additional 52,257 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PETQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PetIQ to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PetIQ from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

PetIQ Stock Performance

PetIQ stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.18. 9,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,291. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70. PetIQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.09. The stock has a market cap of $211.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $252.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.28 million. On average, research analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PetIQ Profile

(Get Rating)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

