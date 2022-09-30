AMI Asset Management Corp Has $41.46 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for 2.6% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $41,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on STZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.13.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $234.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,831. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.