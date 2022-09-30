AMI Asset Management Corp Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 1,478.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,027 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWO. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

IWO stock traded up $4.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,987. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $329.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.04.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.