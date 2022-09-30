AMI Asset Management Corp Lowers Stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,982 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.21% of Leslie’s worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,968,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,421,000 after acquiring an additional 412,997 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 25,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 67,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 27,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 14,373 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LESL traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.85. 46,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,198,271. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $24.40.

Insider Transactions at Leslie’s

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.64 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $49,424.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,224.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LESL shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

