AMI Asset Management Corp Takes $337,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $300,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.60 on Friday, reaching $201.70. The company had a trading volume of 32,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,401. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.28 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.14.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

