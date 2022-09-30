Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 52,891 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 848.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,891 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

VBK stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.74. 17,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,759. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $306.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.65.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

