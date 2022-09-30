Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 57,905 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,905 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $1,740,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after buying an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 71.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after buying an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after buying an additional 8,729,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in AT&T by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,000 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,176,328. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $110.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.