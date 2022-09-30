Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.8% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 226,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,168,000 after buying an additional 48,825 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.86. 342,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,336,503. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.07.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

