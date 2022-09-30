Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,160,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $494,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049,604 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,304,609 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,028,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783,876 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 72.1% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,983,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,444 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 33.9% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 6,618,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $173,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,600 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 14.4% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,049,846 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $314,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TU traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.76. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $20.11 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 97.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

