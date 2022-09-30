Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 35,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 75.1% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 21,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.66. 80,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,363. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.60. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $135.86 and a twelve month high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

