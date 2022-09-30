Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Has $464,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,349,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after buying an additional 7,403,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $481,525,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,234,000 after buying an additional 2,789,882 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. TheStreet cut shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

MDT stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.21. The stock had a trading volume of 103,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,434,031. The firm has a market cap of $109.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $80.39 and a 1-year high of $128.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.90.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

