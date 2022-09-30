Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 30th (1COV, AAVVF, ABML, AGNC, AGTC, ALV, ATUS, AXSM, BABA, BARC)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, September 30th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €31.00 ($31.63) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Get Covestro AG alerts:

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$14.00.

American Battery Technology (OTCMKTS:ABML)

had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners to $2.50.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $9.00.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $16.00.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $3.00.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €225.00 ($229.59) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $14.00 to $7.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $92.00 to $90.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $110.00.

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 240 ($2.90) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €61.00 ($62.24) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $38.00 to $33.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $275.00.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $140.00 to $120.00.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $140.00 to $120.00.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €57.80 ($58.98) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $28.00 to $20.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price trimmed by Tigress Financial from $282.00 to $266.00.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $3.50 to $2.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $110.00.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $183.00 to $174.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC to C$105.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $88.00 to $77.00.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $5.00 to $3.50.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $35.00.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €202.00 ($206.12) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $144.00 to $127.00.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €42.00 ($42.86) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €28.00 ($28.57) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $3.50 to $3.00.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €175.00 ($178.57) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 590 ($7.13) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $49.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $175.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $21.00 to $13.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $601.00 to $505.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $525.00 to $475.00.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $37.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $33.00 to $30.00.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $39.00 to $34.00.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $125.00 to $100.00.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $90.00 to $73.00.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $82.00.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $72.00.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $105.00 to $70.00.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $22.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price boosted by Argus from $315.00 to $360.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $109.00 to $110.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $62.00 to $58.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $56.00 to $52.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $64.00 to $60.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $45.00. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $49.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €325.00 ($331.63) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $18.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $156.00 to $141.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $95.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $129.00 to $120.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $124.00 to $110.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $113.00 to $93.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $121.00 to $101.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $127.00 to $114.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $128.00 to $110.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $122.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $99.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from $127.00 to $114.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was given a $98.00 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $155.00 to $135.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $130.00 to $115.00.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $19.00.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $255.00 to $230.00.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $67.00 to $53.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $16.00.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $15.00 to $14.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $186.00.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $15.50.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $105.00 to $90.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $41.00 to $37.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $37.00 to $30.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $75.00.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €199.00 ($203.06) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €281.00 ($286.73) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $8.00.

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$36.00.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $10.50 to $8.50.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €95.00 ($96.94) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €61.00 ($62.24) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $284.00 to $272.00.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €121.00 ($123.47) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $77.00 to $80.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $4.50 to $2.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.75 to C$6.00.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from $58.00 to $56.00.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc. from $58.00 to $56.00.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $255.00 to $235.00.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $2.50.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $27.00.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $60.00 to $50.00.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $35.00.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $50.00 to $36.00.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from $50.00 to $36.00.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $43.00.

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $5.00 to $3.00.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $35.00.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €177.00 ($180.61) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $34.00 to $28.00.

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $4.00 to $3.00.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $52.00.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $36.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.