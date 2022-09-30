Analysts Set CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT at $241.71

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $241.71.

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company.

CRWD opened at $165.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.93 and a beta of 1.27. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.31 and a 200 day moving average of $185.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,114 shares of company stock worth $20,787,583. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

