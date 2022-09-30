Analysts Set National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) PT at $48.78

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.78.

NNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

National Retail Properties Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NNN opened at $39.09 on Friday. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average of $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 42.21%. The business had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 129.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $505,591.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,790,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Retail Properties

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 684.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Stories

