Analysts Set Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target at $218.79

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $218.79.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $233.33 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $206.67 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $203.33 to $213.33 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $274.33 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total transaction of $2,166,196.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,777,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total transaction of $2,166,196.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,777,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.58, for a total transaction of $6,006,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 671,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,295,650.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,034 shares of company stock valued at $17,935,214. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 347.7% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 591 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 499 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $1,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $165.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of -182.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $140.52 and a one year high of $213.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 42.61%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

