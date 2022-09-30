Analyzing Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Gogoro and Li Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Gogoro alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogoro N/A N/A N/A Li Auto -0.90% -0.79% -0.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Gogoro and Li Auto, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogoro 1 0 1 0 2.00 Li Auto 0 0 11 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gogoro currently has a consensus price target of $6.45, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. Li Auto has a consensus price target of $43.24, suggesting a potential upside of 85.02%. Given Li Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Li Auto is more favorable than Gogoro.

22.0% of Li Auto shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Gogoro shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.5% of Li Auto shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gogoro and Li Auto’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogoro N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Li Auto $4.24 billion 5.70 -$50.44 million ($0.05) -467.31

Gogoro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Li Auto.

Summary

Li Auto beats Gogoro on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gogoro

(Get Rating)

Gogoro Inc. manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone. It also operates battery swapping infrastructure network for electric vehicles that can be deployed across the cities to provide portable power through battery vending machines. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn Electronics Inc. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Taoyuan City, Taiwan.

About Li Auto

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Gogoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.